2 dead, several injured in terror attack outside UK Parliament

British Parliament was placed on lock-down after police shot an assailant, according to a British lawmaker addressing Parliament.

- At least two people are dead and others severely injured after a man driving a vehicle slammed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London, crashed the vehicle through railings on the grounds of British Parliament, striking more people before running out and making his way into Old Palace Yards where he attacked a police officer with a knife, reports Sky News.

The knife-wielding man was shot. At least one officer was injured. The assailant is being treated by emergency personnel on the scene.

British Parliament remains on lock-down with many lawmakers inside.

The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area. The incident is being treated as a "terrorist" attack.

Bodies have been reported below Westminster Bridge in the Thames River. Witnesses tell Sky News that people jumped from the bridge.

According to Sky News, a motorcade presumably carrying British Prime Minister Theresa May was seen speeding out of the area. A reporter covering Parliament said he saw a plainclothes officers put his arm around May and rush her to a nearby vehicle.

May was wrapping up an event near the scene of the suspect's shooting.

See map of where the UK parliament incident is taking place. LIVE coverage here: https://t.co/XBBfKoXnEe pic.twitter.com/6gpBI02TB6 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 22, 2017

The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed the incident. Trump himself said during a brief appearance Wednesday before reporters at the White House that he was just getting the news. He called it "big news." Trump's spokesman, Sean Spicer, says the U.S. will continue to monitor the situation and update the president.

Tourists remain stranded on the London Eye, a large Ferris wheel, near the scene of the incidents.

The threat level for international terrorism in the UK was listed at severe. Wednesday was the anniversary of suicide bombings in the Brussels airport and subway that killed 32 people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.