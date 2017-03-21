Apple Park campus set to open in Cupertino

- Apple Park's campus in Cupertino is set to open to employees in April. The company provided video showing off the 175 acre campus and 2.8 million square foot ring-shaped building.

The property includes cafes, a visitor center an Apple store and even an orchard, meadow and pond.

A total of 12,000 employees are now just weeks away from moving in.

"It does come with its challenges - there will be traffic issues but we hope innovators at Apple can help us with those solutions," said Cupertino Mayor Savita Vaidhyanathan.

Neighbor Bob Zimmerman has a nice view of Apple park from his front lawn. "When we first moved here it was orchards now we have the spaceship," he said laughing.

He's lived in the same house since 1959 when the purchase price was $17,000.

Watch drone footage that shows Apple Park here. Video courtesy of Apple.

Apple is Cupertino's single largest tax payer. The mayor, who hasn't yet toured Apple Park, declined to say how much Apple pays the city in taxes.

She added she would like Apple to step up and contribute more when it comes to educating Cupertino's youth.

"I'd love to see Apple being more visible in our schools.. helping our children with special needs.. would love to have that connection with Apple."

Apple declined to allow KTVU access to Apple Park. But in a recent statement CEO Tim Cook emphasized the campus is the vision of the late Steve Jobs, saying, "The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment. We've achieved one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world and the campus will run entirely on renewable energy."