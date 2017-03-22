Investigators: Man head-butted 3-month-old daughter

- A Coweta County man is accused of head-butting his 3-month-old baby, fracturing his daughter’s skull.

Corey Allen Booth remains in the Coweta County Jail without bond facing numerous charges for what investigators said is a most unusual head injury to such a young child.

WATCH: Hear in their own words what investigators had to say about the case



Deputies arrested the Booth this past weekend after he and his wife brought their infant daughter to a Newnan pediatrician.

According to an arrest report obtained by FOX 5 News, the pediatrician found evidence of far more severe injuries than just flu symptoms. The doctor told the parents to take the baby to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite and alerted authorities.

The report said X-rays conducted at the hospital revealed “healing fractures: of the 4th rib, the 7th rib, the proximal humerus, and right parietal skull.”

Investigators said Booth admitted hurting the child including head-butting the baby, which is to use one’s own forehead to strike the forehead of another.

According to the arrest report, Booth is 6-feet tall and weighs 318 pounds.

The report states doctors admitted the baby to the hospital for more skeletal X-rays and body scans.

Coweta County investigators said Booth is an employee of the DeKalb County Public School System, but he is not a teacher and does he work with children.

Investigators have not charged the baby’s mother, but they said their investigation is not yet complete.

NEXT ARTICLE: Shaq furnishes home of Atlanta girl who survived dog attack