Scaffold collapse strands Miami worker nine floors up

- A dramatic rescue unfolded above Key Biscayne this afternoon, where a man was left dangling from a safety harness after a scaffolding collapse.

The scene played out around the ninth floor of the Grand Bay Resort. WSVN in Miami reports that the scaffolding at the 12th floor collapsed around 2:45 p.m., leaving the worker hanging three floors down by his harness.

Emergency crews were able to talk to the man from an adjacent ninth-floor balcony while Miami Fire Rescue’s technical team rappelled down the side of the building. After about an hour, they were finally able to lower him to safety.

The worker, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

