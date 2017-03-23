STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Texas teacher in student-sex bust smiled because she's innocent, lawyer says

(Caldwell County Sheriff’s Dept.)
(Caldwell County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Posted:Mar 23 2017 02:06PM MST

Updated:Mar 23 2017 02:13PM MST

The lawyer of the smiling Texas high school teacher accused of fondling a male student said his client looks so cheerful in her mugshot because she’s innocent, according to a report.

Sarah Fowlkes, 27, “engaged in sexual contact” with a 17-year-old male student and turned herself in on Monday, and shortly thereafter bonded herself out, according to the Lockhart Police Department.

Her lawyer, Jason Nassour told NBC there’s no “corroborating evidence” to back up the claim, and that his client was busted only because of a statement made by “a 17-year-old kid.”

“This isn’t a guilty person sitting there like they just got caught. When everything’s fleshed out it won’t be as it appears,” Nassour said.

