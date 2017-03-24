STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Mass escape: 29 suspected cartel members break out of Mexico prison through 120-foot tunnel

Screen grab from FOXNews.com
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Screen grab from FOXNews.com

Screen grab from FOXNews.com
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Screen grab from FOXNews.com

Screen grab from FOXNews.com
Screen grab from FOXNews.com
By: FOX News

Posted:Mar 24 2017 03:36PM MST

Updated:Mar 24 2017 03:39PM MST

El Chapo may be gone from Mexico, but tunnel-aided escapes by inmates are alive and well.

On Wednesday, 29 suspected drug cartel members used a 120-foot tunnel to escape from a state prison in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas, authorities said.

One of the inmates, who escaped close to midnight, shot to death a passing motorist in an apparent carjacking in the state capital, Ciudad Victoria.

The Tamaulipas state security spokesman Luis Alberto Rodriguez said 12 of the 29 have been recaptured.

Ciudad Victoria has been dominated for years by the fragmented Zetas cartel.

Read more + video at FOXNews.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories