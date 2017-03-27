Second death reported in West Oakland building fire US & World News Second death reported in West Oakland building fire At least two people have been confirmed dead after a large four-alarm fire that ripped through a residential apartment building in West Oakland early Monday morning, according to Oakland fire crews.

The three-story residential building was located on the corner of Mead and San Pablo Avenue. Firefighters rescued 15 people from the building. They were pulled from the upper floor windows. The coroner confirmed that two have died from their injuries and it is possible the death toll could rise, officials said.

There were a total of 86 tenants, 85 of whom have been displaced, according to Battalion Chief Erik Logan.

When fire crews arrived on scene there was heavy smoke and flames visible, Logan said, and he did not hear any alarms going off.

Most of the residents had self-evacuated and were already on the street. At least one person did not make it out, and human remains have been located on the second floor, according to Logan.

Three people who were rescued were injured. The injuries were mainly smoke inhalation. One of the people who was rescued is in critical condition. Currently, there are no reports of people missing according to the battalion chief. At this point, it's unclear if everyone has been accounted for.

Firefighters were pulled from the building due to safety concerns during the blaze. As of Monday afternoon firefighters were doing a secondary search of the building.

KTVU spoke to a man who lives on the second floor of the building. He said the first floor was a drug rehab center, the second floor was clean and sober living and the third floor was independent living. We also spoke to residents who came down the fire escape. They were on the third floor and said the hallways were filled with flames. They are worried about their neighbors - some of whom were in wheelchairs.

The area of Mead and San Pablo Avenue is a mixed use area with a lot of warehouses and some residential buildings.

West Grand, San Pablo Avenue and Market Street are experiencing delays due to the fire.

@PCooknewsKTVU Here's the flames and smoke from a few streets over. pic.twitter.com/n9QJRaIUdN — Sarah Cypher (@threepenny) March 27, 2017

KTVU has learned people who live in the building have complained on a number of occasions of what they describe as unsafe conditions including exposed electrical wiring. A city inspector was at the building several weeks ago, but no action was taken. At this point, the cause of the fire is unclear. It's also unclear if there were any working smoke detectors in the building.

James Cook, an attorney with John Burris Law Offices, said part of the building was used as a transitional housing facility for homeless people, people getting out of prison and people with mental health issues.

The 62-unit building is partly operated by Urojas Community Services, a faith-based organization acting as the master tenant, Cook said.

The building's owner served the tenant with a 30-day eviction notice last week, but they were trying to stay and planning to file a breach of contract lawsuit, according to Cook.

He described the building as "virtually uninhabitable," with exposed wires and backed up plumbing inside.

"I think there were a lot of issues going on in that building," Cook said.