FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Italy could be first Western country to offer paid menstrual leave

File photo (Flickr / robertsharp59)
File photo (Flickr / robertsharp59)

Posted:Mar 27 2017 06:17PM MST

Updated:Mar 27 2017 08:16PM MST

(FOX News) - Italy could soon become the first Western country to offer paid ‘menstrual leave’ to women who experience painful periods.

 

The country’s parliament has been discussing the measure, which would mean companies have to offer three paid days off each month to women who get bad aches.

It’s not the first time this kind of legislation has been mooted, with countries including Japan and Indonesia already allowing women time off.

Experts have previously argued it makes sense as it would make workers feel happier and more comfortable.

Read the full report at FOXNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories