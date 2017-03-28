Woman climbs crane in Downtown LA

- A woman climbed a construction crane at a construction site Tuesday in Downtown Los Angeles and locked herself in the pilot house.

The unidentified woman climbed the crane about 4:20 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cesar Chavez Avenue, near Spring Street, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Workers turned off power to the crane and police and firefighters were trying to figure out the safest way to reach the woman and bring her to safety, Stewart said.

A stretch of Cesar Chavez Boulevard was closed to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

