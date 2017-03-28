Suspect stabs man in Minneapolis, says he 'hates Muslims' [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Kelvin Porter, 47, of Bloomington, Minnesota is accused of stabbing and biting a man in Minneapolis because he "hates Muslims." US & World News Suspect stabs man in Minneapolis, says he 'hates Muslims' A 47-year-old man is accused of stabbing and biting a stranger in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis last Friday night, telling police he did it because he hates Muslims.

The alleged assault took place on March 24 at approximately 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of 19th Avenue South and Riverside Avenue. A police-operated security camera in the area recorded a man, later identified as Kelvin Porter of Bloomington, acting aggressive towards another man and making slashing-type motions in his direction, according to the charges.

The video showed the victim walk into a nearby café and return to the sidewalk a short time later. The victim and Porter then appeared to start arguing. Porter lunged at the victim with a blade and attempted to stab him several times in the neck and the shoulder. The footage also showed Porter biting the victim in the face.

A third person intervened and threw a trash can at Porter. The victim then struck Porter and was able to break free. He fled on foot.

Porter was taken into custody a short time later. As he was being taken to the jail, Porter told officers, “I tried to stab the Somalian in the neck” and “I hate Muslims.” He also yelled that he tried to a kill a Muslim by stabbing him in the neck, the charges say.

When police found the victim, his hands were bleeding and he had lacerations on his forehead and right ear and abrasions on his abdomen and left shoulder.

The victim told police he was trying to mind his own business when Porter attacked him. The witness told police Porter approached the victim and made gang-related comments before attacking him.

Porter is charged with second degree assault with a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison or a $14,000 fine.

The Minnesota Council on American-Islamic relations is calling for state and federal hate crime charges in the case, due to Porter's comments.

“The suspect’s own statements, as related to police, would indicate an apparent bias motive that should result in additional charges or enhanced sentencing if he is found guilty,” CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said in a statement.

Statement from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged Kelvin Warren Porter with Assault in the Second Degree – Dangerous Weapon. Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines allow for an increased criminal sentence where the crime is motivated by bias or hate. The time for seeking an enhanced sentence is later in the criminal proceedings and we will raise the motion at the appropriate time.