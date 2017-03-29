STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Human waste reportedly found in Coca-Cola cans

Posted:Mar 29 2017 12:34PM MST

Updated:Mar 29 2017 02:54PM MST

NEW YORK - Police are investigating after what appears to be human waste was found in a shipment of cans at a Coke factory in Ireland.

The cans, which are shipped without the lids on them, reportedly came from Germany, according to The Independent.

The theory is that immigrants were hiding in the truck during the long journey and used the cans to relieve themselves.

Coca-Cola told the press that the problem was identified very quickly and none of the cans made it to market.  An investigation continues.


