Police: Handyman held woman captive

- A 50-year-old man was arrested for holding a 70-year-old woman captive and using a stun gun on her.

North Port police say early Wednesday, Anthony "Snake" Brigitzer, who did odd jobs for the victim, wrapped his arms around her and stunned her in the chest with a stun gun. When it didn't render her unconscious, he got upset and bound her feet, hands and chest to a chair with duct tape and demanded money from her while threatening her with a gun.

According to police, Brigitzer was high on meth and said he needed money for drugs. While the woman was tied up, he found her Smith & Wesson .38 revolver under her mattress and $30 in her purse and said, "You barely have any money, you need this more than I do," before tossing the money on the dining room table, police say.

About eight hours later, he let the victim go and fled in his truck with her gun.

Deputies in Lee County caught up with him and he was brought back to North Port where he faces charges of grand theft of a firearm, battery and kidnapping.

He's a convicted felon and was released from prison last August.

He is in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.