1 dead, 1 child rescued after truck stuck under flatbed truck in San Jose

- A man was killed and a child hurt in San Jose this morning in a crash involving a Chevrolet Camaro and a big rig, according to San Jose police.

At about 7:40 a.m., police received a call about a collision at Park Avenue and McEvoy Street.

Officers arrived to find the Camaro lodged under the big rig's trailer.

The adult victim, who was driving the Camaro, was pronounced dead at the scene and the juvenile passenger, a 12-year-old girl, was extracted from the car. She was not harmed.

The big rig driver stayed at the scene after the collision and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The crash is San Jose's 11th fatal collision of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Jose police at (408) 277-6454.

