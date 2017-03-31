STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

AMBER ALERT: Search for two missing children in Texas

Posted:Mar 31 2017 01:30PM MST

Updated:Mar 31 2017 01:39PM MST

Amber Alerts have been issued for four-year-old Malakai Lara and eight-year-old Devontee McGee.

 

 

According to the Haskell Police Department, Malakai has brown hair and brown eyes. Malakai was last seen wearing a red and blue Spiderman shirt, blue jeans and yellow / black Air Jordan shoes. Devontee has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black Air Jordan shoes. 

Police believe they may be with 26-year-old Cody McGee and 23-year-old Stephanie Wilson.

McGee is a 5' 6" black male weighing 145 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Wilson is a 5' 2" white female weighing 115 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair.  The suspects are driving a 2007 black Jeep Compass with the Texas license plate HBP5873.

The suspects were last heard from in Haskell, TX.

Law enforcement officials believe both children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Haskell Department at 940-864-2345.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories