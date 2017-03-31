TALE OF TWO CITIES: Dutch man travels to wrong Sydney

A Dutch man's ill-planned journey to Sydney is gaining worldwide attention.

According to a report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), 18-year-old Milan Schipper was trying to go to Sydney, Australia, when he found a ticket that was much cheaper than the rest. He booked that ticket, which wound up taking him to Sydney, in Canada's Nova Scotia Province.

According to Wikipedia, Sydney was the capital of the former Colony of Cape Breton, which has since merged with Nova Scotia. about 31,000 people live in the area, according to Canadian census figures.

According to the CBC, Schipper was planning to spend some time in Australia before starting college. He reportedly said he realized something wasn't quite right when he landed in Toronto for a stopover, and saw the small plane that would take him to the (not quite) intended destination.

That plane eventually took Schipper to the Sydney in Nova Scotia. According to Google, it is about 10,581 miles away from the Sydney in Australia.

Instead of seeing the Opera House in the more well-known Sydney, or the purported world's largest fiddle in the Sydney he wound up in, Schipper told the CBC he only saw the parking lot of Sydney, Nova Scotia's airport, as he worked to return home.

In an interview with the CBC, Schipper said he returned to the Netherlands, some 12 hours after he got back to Toronto. He also said in the interview that he has received free tickets from an airline company. Schipper did not reveal the identity of the company.

Schipper is reportedly not the only Dutch person to have been caught up in this "tale of two cities", as a Dutch grandfather and grandson did the same thing in 2009. In addition, at least five other people have made the same mistake since 2002, according to the CBC.

Schipper has reported started a GoFundMe page to finance a trip to the Sydney in the land Down Under. Tearn more, click here (page in Dutch).