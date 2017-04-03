NJ Tranist service suspended after derailment at NY Penn Station US & World News Derailment at NY Penn Station A NJ Transit train suffered a "minor" derailment at New York's Penn Station on Monday morning. It happened on Track 9. No injuries were reported but since it happened during the morning rush hour, it was expected to cause huge problems.

One passenger who was on the train says people started bouncing around as the train entered the station and several people fell to the floor of the train. He said people were shaken up but not really hurt.

All NJ Transit train service was suspended in and out of the station after the incident. It appeared that at least one Amtrak train was stopped on the New Jersey side of the tunnel after the incident.

Cross-honoring system-wide was in place with NJ Transit busses, private carriers and PATH trains at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York City. NY Waterway was also cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets on all routes.

More than a half dozen FDNY fire trucks were blocking streets outside of the station to respond to the incident.

One Passenger on another train that was in the tunnel from New Jersey say their train was backed back into Secaucus.

This is the second derailment at the station involving a NJ Transite train in less than two weeks. On March 24 an Amtrak Acela train clipped an NJ Transit train, causing a minor derailment. It caused hours of headaches for commuters.