‘The Watcher' sent another creepy letter to NJ couple, lawyer says

Posted:Apr 03 2017 11:12AM MST

Updated:Apr 03 2017 12:44PM MST

FOX NEWS - The owners of a New Jersey home have received a fourth creepy letter from a letter-writing weirdo known as “The Watcher.”

A lawyer for Derek and Maria Broaddus of Westfield told a judge in court papers the letter arrived Feb. 20.

The letter contained specific threats and was "more derogatory and sinister than any of the previous letters," lawyer Lee Levitt said in court papers filed in early March, NJ.com reported.

Westfield police declined to comment on the latest letter, citing an ongoing investigation.

Broaddus and his wife say they can’t live in their six-bedroom home because of the letters. The first three arrived in 2014 after they bought the home for $1.3 million.

One asked the couple, who have children, if they brought him the “young blood” he requested.

