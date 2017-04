- Crews in South Florida had their hands full with a smoky fire late Monday afternoon. A two-alarm blaze broke out at a warehouse in the Opa-locka area.

WSVN-TV reports that the blaze broke out just south of Opa-locka Airport. Video from the scene showed several vehicles burning, sending a cloud of thick black smoke into the sky.

Other details were not immediately available.

