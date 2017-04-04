Philadelphia police probe stroller-grabbing abduction incident US & World News Police: Video shows attempted abduction inside Dunkin' Donuts What looks like normal activity inside a Dunkin' Donuts in seconds turns into something else. Surveillance video shows a man sitting at the window abruptly get up and walks over to a baby in a stroller. The adults with the child immediately push the man away and grab the baby.

Now, police want to get the caretakers' side of the story. They say the adults left immediately after the incident, and someone else who was inside called police to report it.

"Those are my friends my the register so they came and they told me, 'Oh, they tried to kidnap a kid here' and I was surprised," said Harry Nogueras. He’s a regular customer at the store on 15th and Locust streets where it happened around 10:15 Sunday morning.

"It's usually crowded in there so you have to watch it at all times," he said.

"Scared. It makes me scared," said Linda Gussie. She’s relieved to hear the baby is ok but she's still uneasy.

"With all these people around and so much going on that someone would be brazen enough to just do it," she said.

Philadelphia police said the suspect was still at the store when they got there. They held him briefly but they want to get in contact with the adults who were with the child.

Whether charges will be filed depends on what the adults say happened, but police do believe the way the man approached the baby is aggressive. They’re hoping the adults or someone who knows them will see the video and contact them.

"Not only do we need a complaining witness to really solidify that what we believe we saw in the video is in fact what we saw but also we're not entirely sure the caretakers or guardians of the child as depicted in the video are in fact the parents," said Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Special Victim's Unit at 215-685-3253, 3254, 3263.