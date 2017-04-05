STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Nivea apologizes for 'White Is Purity' ad

Posted:Apr 05 2017 05:37PM MST

Updated:Apr 05 2017 05:39PM MST

(FOX News) - Nivea pulled a “White Is Purity” deodorant ad after critics blasted the German skin care company for promoting white supremacy, according to reports on Wednesday.

The ad appeared on Facebook last week and was aimed at the company’s customers in the Middle East.

The spot pitching Nivea’s “Invisible for Black and White” showed a woman with her back to the camera and her dark hair flowing over a white robe.

At the bottom of the ad, in all caps, the slogan said: “WHITE IS PURITY.”

