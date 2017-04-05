Newton, Walton counties among the hardest hit

- Newton and Walton counties may just end up being some of the hardest hit areas in north Georgia during Wednesday’s powerful storms.

On Wapakonata Trail, there was a big sigh of relief. The small road in the Oxford community stretches between the two counties.

On the Walton County side, Scott Mosley, his friends, and family were repairing the roof after several trees came crushing down on top of his home of 30 years.

Mr. Moseley said he sought safety in the interior of his home when he spotted pine cones and debris flying sideways with sheets of water.

“As I started to the interior of the house, a couple of pictures fell off the wall, and a limb came through the ceiling and it was gone,” said Moseley.

He said a neighbor next door got out of his car within a minute of a tree crashing on to it.

A number of trees snapped midpoint or below, cascading tons of timber down to whatever was in the path, including a mobile home. Michael Shubert who lives next door said his aunt lived in the mobile home which was destroyed.

“It’s a mess you know. We’re going to end up having to tear it down [be]cause it ain't fixable,” said Shubert.

He said a dog and a couple birds in the mobile home got out OK. His aunt who owns it was not home at the time.

Shubert, his wife, son, and mother were escorted out by deputies. Their mobile home was not damaged.

“We heard a sound like a train,” said Jackie Shubert, who went on to explain they did not have a safe place to go since they live in a mobile home.

Walton County Fire Rescue, other emergency personnel, and power crews with Snapping Shoals EMC out of Covington were at the scene well into the evening.

The fire department said five homes were damaged or destroyed in the storm.

“I’m sure they’ll be investigating it further to determine if it was an actual tornado that touched,” said Battalion Chief David Jarrett with Walton County Fire Rescue.

Jarrett said nine people were helped by the Red Cross, but thankfully no one was injured.

“I’m OK, my wife’s OK. It’s just property. It can be replaced,” said Moseley.

