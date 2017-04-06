Brief pause in justice for deputy's memorial service US & World News Brief pause in justice for deputy's memorial service It's more than just pomp and circumstance for its own sake. The time-honored rituals of paying tribute a fallen law enforcement officer are supposed to offer comfort and they no doubt did comfort Clinton Greenwood's family and others who loved him.

“He was my hero and he still is,” said his Clinton's son Chuck Greenwood.

“He was not a quitter and he never stopped," explained Clinton's daughter Catherine Greenwood as she struggled to maintain her composure. "And he would never let us pause our lives. I love you, Dad, and I'm so thankful that you were my father.”

Speaker after speaker praised Clinton for the renaissance man he was -- a lawyer, law enforcement officer, marksman, father, husband and friend.

While the service seemed like a typical funeral service for a fallen law enforcement officer, it wasn't. It was the first time that anyone could remember that that nobody is being held accountable for the murder as the person who caused so much grief remains free.

“Clint was someone we could all count on," said Lieutenant Tim Cannon, a childhood friend and former coworker. "It's time for him to count on us."

The Harris County Sheriff said while some tips and leads are coming in, not enough are.

“We want more. we've had some but not enough," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "As we say, all it takes for one phone call, somebody who saw something suspicious." That's why after the unusual memorial service, something even more unusual happened. The victim's widow stood before the assembled cameras and implored the public for help.

"If anyone has any information about my husband's death, please come forward and report it," said Leatha Greenwood. "Let us know everything.”

