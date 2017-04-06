STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Spiders becoming a problem for one Florida city

By: Kelly Joyce

Posted:Apr 06 2017 04:22PM MST

Updated:Apr 06 2017 05:14PM MST

DELTONA, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Dozens in one Deltona, Florida subdivision say they are finding hairy wolf spiders in their home.  Lillian Stabile said she stumbled across a huge spider in her garage. 

"This spider was the size of my hand! No kidding!  It had its legs spread out like this. It was brown, and it was the size of my hand!"

Bug experts say the arachnids are common in Florida.  A wolf spider can grow to the size of a salad plate, they say.   They run into homes this time of year, searching for food -- usually smaller bugs. They venomous bite can leave a mark. 

Mike Oliviero and his wife have found several wolf spiders in their shower. 

"I don't know how, but they get in, and they scare my wife to death," he said. "We try to catch'em and let'em go outside.  If all else fails, we have to get rid of them."

The spiders can get in through ripped screens, holes in door seals and cracks in your home. By sealing these up, you limit the chances of spiders getting into the home.  Also, by spraying for smaller insects in your yard and around your home, you can deter the spiders.
 

