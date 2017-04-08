Commerce woman to celebrate 100th birthday

- A Commerce woman will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sunday—and her family members would love to shower her with birthday cards for her big day!

Mildred Bradford's family and friends at the Northridge Nursing Home in Commerce where she lives are planning a birthday bash for her on Sunday, and, they say, the public is welcome to send her birthday cards in honor of her birthday.

Born in Due West, South Carolina, Bradford ran the “The Shanty” restaurant in Elberton, Georgia for 50 years before moving to Commerce.

A devout Georgia Bulldogs fan, family members say Bradford also loves the Atlanta Braves.

She “still says Aaron Murray is her buddy,” wrote Jackie Bellew, Bradford’s daughter. “She is a very outstanding person and extremely smart! She can name all the books of the Bible and knows all the capitals of the states!”

A 100th birthday bash is planned for Sunday afternoon where loved ones will gather to celebrate Bradford's incredible life.

Birthday cards can be mailed to:



Mildred Bradford

Northridge Nursing Home

70 Medical Drive

Room 113 Unit C

Commerce, Georgia 30529