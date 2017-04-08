Amazon hiring 5,000 work-from-home employees

Looking to work from home? Amazon wants you and 4,999 of your friends.



Amazon is creating 5,000 new part-time customer service jobs. The jobs pay $10/hour.



Virtual customer service reps must be available to work 15 hours a week during training periods, and then work one-40 hours/week after that.



Hours of work will generally be on weekdays from 2:30 p.m. to midnight Pacific Time, and 7 a.m. to midnight on weekends.



Hours of work are doled out on a first come, first-served basis.



In order to be considered, you must:

Live in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, or Virginia.

Have a high school diploma

Be fluent in English

Be comfortable with a computer

Be able to complete I-9 work authorization forms in person

Have a distraction-free environment in which to train and work



If you'd like more information, check out Amazon's job listing here.

