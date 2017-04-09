High school journalists' discovery forces principal's resignation US & World News High school journalists’ discovery forces principal’s resignation Who says investigative journalism is dead?

Not these high school students, reporting for the Pittsburg High School's Booster Redux in southeastern Kansas. Their digging just forced a newly-hired principal to resign.

In March, Pittsburg High School hired Amy Robertson as principal. That’s when the student journalists looked into the university where Robertson received her Master’s and Doctorate degrees, Corllins University.

But then something odd happened. Corllins website didn’t work. After weeks of research, they discovered Corllins was known as a diploma mill, where you could buy degrees. It also wasn’t even accredited by the U.S. Department of Education.

That reporting pushed the superintendent to ask Robertson for documentation, but she couldn’t even provide proof of her undergrad degree from the University of Tulsa. After that, the board accepted Robertson’s resignation.

Kudos to the Booster Redux team. By the way, have you considered changing your name to Spotlight Redux? I think you deserve it.