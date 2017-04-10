Police chief: 2 adults, 1 child killed in Calif. murder-suicide

A man who authorities say killed his estranged wife and a student in her special-needs classroom had posted on social media last month that his wife was "an angel."

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- The Latest on a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

A 9-year-old girl who was in the San Bernardino elementary school classroom where a gunman opened fire says the man "shot everywhere," hitting her friend and her teacher.

The girl, Marissa Perez, and her mother, Elizabeth Barajas, cried and hugged as they reunited several hours after Monday's shooting.

Marissa was one of 15 students in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School when Cedric Anderson killed the teacher, his wife. One student standing behind Karen Smith died and another was injured. Anderson then killed himself.

Marissa, who had a small amount of blood on her sweatshirt as she talked to The Associated Press, says she hid under the table as soon as she saw the gunman.

She says the man just walked in and started shooting. She pointed to her stomach when asked where her friend got shot.

4:40 p.m.



A man who authorities say killed his estranged wife and a student in her special-needs classroom had posted on social media last month that his wife was "an angel."



On what appeared to be his Facebook page, Cedric Anderson also posted photos in March with Karen Elaine Smith. Police say the couple had been estranged for at least a month.



Anderson posted a video in February saying she's "making me really happy." In the 12-second clip, he also said, "She knows when to ignore me" as he laughed and flashed a smile.



He said, "that makes a happy marriage."



A post on what appeared to be Karen Smith's Facebook page invited friends to the couple's wedding in January. Anderson posted several photos of the wedding and their honeymoon in Sedona.



3:50 p.m.

An 8-year-old student has died after being shot in a San Bernardino classroom during what police describe as a murder-suicide.

The suspected gunman, 53-year-old Cedric Anderson, of Riverside, shot his wife, 53-year-old Elaine Smith. She was a teacher in the special-needs classroom for students in first through fourth grades where the shooting took place.

Police say he said nothing and opened fire on his wife with a large-caliber revolver. Two children standing behind Smith were struck by gunfire.

Police identified the boy who died as Jonathan Martinez. Authorities didn't name the other boy who was wounded and is now in stable condition.

12:37 p.m.

A San Bernardino police spokesman says two wounded students are in critical condition after a shooting at an elementary school.

Authorities have said the suspect and another adult are dead.

The shooting took place in a classroom.

11:35 a.m.

The San Bernardino police chief says two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan says on Twitter that investigators believe "the suspect is down." He says there is no further threat to the school.

Burguan says the shooting is believed to be a murder-suicide.

He said at least two students were taken to a hospital.

11:28 a.m.

A spokeswoman for San Bernardino City Unified school district says one of four people shot in a classroom was a teacher.

Maria Garcia says the shooting is believed to be a domestic dispute.

At least two students have been airlifted to a hospital.

11:20 a.m.

The police chief of San Bernardino says a shooting at an elementary school appears to be a murder-suicide.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that there four victims being treated, including at least two students who were taken to a hospital.

He says the shooting happened in a classroom.

The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.

11:05 a.m.

A fire official says multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

Sherwin says numerous firefighters and police officers are headed to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.