Report of multiple children injured in elementary school murder-suicide shooting

- Reports that at least two children have been shot in an apparent murder suicide inside a classroom at an elementary school in San Bernardino. Police and fire units are responding to the school and a triage has been reportedly set up.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

The shooting was initially reported at North Park Elementary school in the 5300 block of North H Street.

San Bernardino Police and County fire officials reported on Twitter that there were multiple gunshot victims at the campus. The school was on lockdown until further notice and a large police response has been activated.

Preliminary info is 4 victims, being treated. Suspect is possibly down as well. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

More details as they become available.

