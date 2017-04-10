STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Moose rescued after falling through ice in northern Minnesota

By: Rose Heaphy

Posted:Apr 10 2017 02:27PM MST

Updated:Apr 11 2017 11:45AM MST

COOK COUNTY, Minn. (KMSP) - Northern Minnesota residents and members of a local fire department jumped into action to rescue a young moose that fell through the ice along the Gunflint Trail in Cook County, Minn.

Monday morning, the owner of a nearby lodge saw the young female moose walking across the frozen Hungry Jack Lake, which is near Grand Marais.

About 100 yards from the shore, he saw her suddenly break through the ice.

Immediately, he called the Gunflint Trail Volunteer Fire Department and the DNR for help.

Fire Chief Jim Morrison went out on the ice along with Bob McCloughan of the Bearskin Lodge and Dave Seaton of Hungry Jack Outfitters.

Using a tow strap, it took the men about an hour to pull the moose out of the freezing cold water.

After some special coaxing, the moose then carefully walked back to the shore.

Members of the fire department say they used "mooseology" to guide her back to safety.


