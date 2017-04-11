Hospital grants patient's dying wish of wine and a cigarette

- A hospital in Denmark took to Facebook to share the touching story of a dying man's last wish.

According to the post, Carsten Flemming Hansen was told he would only have a short time left due to the internal bleeding of an artery in his stomach.

He then told hospital workers his greatest wish was a cigarette and a glass of white wine.

The hospital accommodated Hansen's needs, and rolled him out on his mattress to the balcony where he could enjoy his dying wish with a beautiful sunset as a backdrop.

The Facebook post and photo has quickly risen to more than 70,000 likes in just several days.