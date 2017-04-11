Man, 40, charged with felony sex abuse of 12-year-old girl at Herndon in-home daycare [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Oscar Perez Rangel US & World News Man, 40, charged with felony sex abuse of 12-year-old girl at Herndon in-home daycare Police have arrested a 40-year-old Herndon, Va., man on charges of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl at an in-home daycare.

Fairfax County police say Oscar Perez Rangel was not the daycare operator, but lived in the home and assaulted the girl on several occasions. Rangel is charged with three counts of felony inanimate object sexual penetration and two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery.

Officials say the sexual abuse happened between October and December 2016. The victim, who attended the daycare after school, reported the offense to school staff, and detectives received the information on March 28. Perez Rangel was arrested last Friday.

The daycare is located in the 13100 block of Kidwell Field Road. Fairfax County's Office for Children said the daycare was inspected twice annually. It was licensed and operating legally until Monday when their permit was revoked. To check the status of your child's daycare, go to http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/ofc/

Fairfax County police say they do not believe there are any other victims at this time.

Police have also confirmed there is an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer that has been lodged against Perez Rangel.

ICE said in a statement to FOX 5:

“On Friday, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers arrested Oscar Perez-Rangel, a citizen and national of Mexico, on immigration violations at his residence in Herndon, Virginia. He was subsequently turned over to the custody of the Fairfax County Police Department to face local charges. Perez-Rangel was previously removed from the U.S., and has felony convictions for attempted robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and illegal re-entry after removal. ICE has lodged a detainer on him at Fairfax County’s Adult Detention Center.”

Anyone with information about Perez Rangel or this case is asked to contact Detective Elizabeth Melendez at 703-246-7885.