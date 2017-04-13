Police fire officer caught on video kicking handcuffed suspect

Still taken from video showing a Gwinnett County police officer under investigation for kicking a handcuffed man Wednesday.

- A Gwinnett County police officer has been fired after he was caught on camera kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the busy intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway at Lawrenceville Suwanee Road. According to police, Master Police Officer Robert McDonald was responding as backup to help a supervisor during a traffic stop when a witness stuck in traffic captured video of McDonald kicking suspect Demetrius Bryan Hollins in the head.

The video was posted on YouTube Wednesday and has since been shared widely on social media.

"The cell phone video is very disturbing and it speaks for itself," Gwinnett County police said in a news release Thursday morning.

Police later said the video was crucial to the investigation and confirmed that the force used was both unnecessary and excessive.

In the video, you can see Hollins on the ground, handcuffed as McDonald moves in. Moments later, McDonald was recorded kicking the suspect in the head.

Thursday morning, police released Hollins' mugshot, where he has blood on his face.

Hollins is facing a number of charges. Several of those include driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to signal, obstruction law enforcement officer and less than an ounce of marijuana.

Following the incident, the officer was placed on administrative leave and sent home. He was then terminated less than 24 hours after the incident happened.

Gwinnett County police said a criminal investigation has been launched, which will ultimately be sent to the District Attorney's Office.

Police released the following statement in a news release Thursday:

"What happened yesterday was clearly outside of state law and department policy. We do not tolerate actions that are not consistent with our core values or state law."

McDonald was hired in August 2013 and graduated from the police academy in March 2014.

Police said they will likely release more details by close of business Wednesday.

The Georgia NAACP released a statement Thursday afternoon condemning the actions of the officer in the video.

"I am disgusted by the intolerable conduct of the Gwinnett County police officer who kicked Demetrius Bryan Holins, 21, in the head as he was lying on the ground during a traffic stop. Unfortunately, this conduct is par for the course in too many agencies charged with the duty of serving and protecting the public" said Francys Johnson, Statesboro Attorney and Georgia NAACP President.