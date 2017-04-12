3-year-old gets poop-themed party of her dreams

- Many children would offer up the idea of "poop" for their birthday theme, but how many parents would follow through it?

At least one. And she went all the way.

Rebecca Marose of St. Louis, Missouri, and her daughter, Audrey, were planning Audrey's third birthday in October and the little girl was dead-set on a "poop"-themed party. So, Marose decided to just go with it. “I tried suggesting other themes, but she always insisted on poop,” Marose told the Huffington Post.

There were poop balloons, a "pin the poop" in the toilet game, and a poop-emoji pinata filled with Tootsie Rolls and Hershey's Kissess.

The cake was covered in sprinkles and poop-shaped icing and there were chocolate and rainbow poop-shaped cookies.

Guests even received whoopee cushions as favors and as an added bonus, Marose dressed up in a poop emoji costume and little Audrey wore her poop emoji shirt with pink bows.

Marose said the guests and the grandparents all thought it was hilarious.

“Audrey is definitely her own person,” her mother explained. “I hope she always has the confidence she has now. She is so funny and the best big sister.”