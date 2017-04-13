MARTA Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting on train

- One person died and three others were injured in a shooting aboard a MARTA train Thursday afternoon. MARTA police said they were trying to determine what led to that deadly gunfire.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday as a Blue Line train was traveling from the Hamilton E. Holmes station to the West Lake station. Police said the man they believe pulled the trigger had just boarded the train. He was taken into custody as he left the West Lake station. Investigators said they recovered what they believe to be the gun used in the shooting.

Police only identified the man who died as being in his 30s. Officials at Grady Memorial Hospital said they received three shooting victims and one person who was injured in the panic. All were listed in stable condition with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said they were not sure what motivated the gunman to open fire. His identity was not immediately released.

“He had a hat on and he bobbed his head, and he got up and walked back to the back of the train and after that, heard shots, hit the deck and just saw some shoes walk past and that's it,” one witness told FOX 5’s Jaclyn Schultz.

"All I hear is 'pop!' Then like, a couple more second more later it was like 'Pop, pop, pop!' I look back, I see a guy's back going like this," witness Cedric Peterson described the gunman firing to FOX 5's Jaclyn Shultz.

MARTA shooting witness tells me shooting happened on train between Holmes and West Lake station @FOX5Atlanta #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/eu05431dqH — Mike McClain FOX 5 (@mikemcclainfox5) April 13, 2017

“It's like five people lay down. More people still trying to crawl over us, still trying to climb over the back of us. I was like 'Dude, you got to let somebody up, can't nobody get through,'" said Peterson. "But I can understand why they were doing what they were doing because they couldn't clearly see."

The West Lake MARTA station was immediately evacuated, according to police.

WATCH: SKYFOX 5 over the scene



SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 5 p.m. and spotted a heavy police and emergency response.

.@MARTASERVICE police push people back from Westlake station after 4 people shot on a train. Crowds describe chaos on train car @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/g8hchJ1SG6 — Jaclyn Schultz FOX 5 (@jaclynFOX5ATL) April 13, 2017

The West Lake station was temporarily closed following the shooting. MARTA used a “bus bridge” between H.E. Holmes and Ashby to accommodate riders.

