1,200 passengers stuck on train in Hudson River tunnel US & World News Power problem leaves train stuck in Hudson River tunnel A New Jersey Transit train with several hundred passengers aboard is stuck in a Hudson River tunnel between New York and New Jersey.

A New Jersey Transit train with around 1,200 passengers aboard was stuck for hours in a Hudson River tunnel between New York and New Jersey.

Authorities say the Northeast Corridor train became disabled around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon due to a loss of power in the tunnel. The train had departed from Trenton and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station New York at 3:15 p.m. It was after 6 p.m. before it was towed into the station.

Authorities say six minor injuries were reported and there are no reports of anyone needing assistance.

Officials say delays of up to 2 hours were reported into and out of Penn Station as the evening wore on. New Jersey Transit said that tickets were being cross-honored with busses and PATH trains in New York and Newark.

Amtrak workers are in the tunnel assessing the extent of the damage.

The incident came as thousands of commuters were trying to get out of New York City for the holiday weekend. It is the third major incident in less than a month. Two prior derailments caused days worth of travel delays in and out of Penn Station.

Friday night, NJ Transit Executive Director Steven H. Santoro issued a statement saying: "- "To our customers who were significantly delayed today on Northeast Corridor train #3850, and other customers who were impacted by this incident, we deeply apologize for your experience, and I would like to hear from you. Please contact me through our website at njtransit.com using the contact us section on the home page, or call us at 973-275-5555 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week."

Amtrak owns the train lines that NJ Transit uses and New Jersey officials have blamed Amtrak for the problems it has faced recently.

With the Associated Press