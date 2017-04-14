Childhood sweethearts get engaged at South Austin Chick-fil-A US & World News Childhood sweethearts get engaged at South Austin Chick-fil-A It's a love story decades in the making and the heartwarming proposal happened in Austin at an unconventional location. Sarah Lloyd and Nick Stanford both have Down syndrome and met when they were just three-years-old while going to school in West Lake Hills.

Despite moving states away from each other, their love remained strong, and just a couple weeks ago, Nick didn't chicken out when he got down on one knee at a local Chick-fil-A: https://www.facebook.com/cfasouthmopac/

Just like many others, Sarah said she has been planning her wedding since she was a little girl, “I picture my wedding, as the perfect Cinderella wedding. A big wedding, with a whole bunch of friends, I have a lot of close friends.”

Sarah also said since she was a little girl, she knew the man she was going to marry. “I have this dream of him when I am going to like meet him. I just thought he's kind of like my Prince Charming.”

Prince Charming turned out to be Nick. The two met while they were going to Eanes Elementary School and had an instant connection. “My boyfriend, he's strong, he's brave, and he's a fighter,” Sarah said.

Despite moving away from each other, their friendship and love remained strong and with the help of a little technology, the two were able to talk every day.

After years away from each other, Nick said he worked up some courage and made his way back to Texas, ready to get his girl. “I thought it was time to make it official to get married. So I came down to Austin, Texas to see Sarah and ask her for her hand in marriage.” He picked one of her favorite places,

“The day he proposed to me at Chick-fil-A, it's kind of heart-touching for me because when he got on his knee, I didn't of course know he was going to do it for real, I just got shocked when he proposed to me,” Sarah said.

Now the happy couple is on to planning their 2019 wedding. Both said they want to work towards being more independent so they can get married and share their lives together. “I see him in my future, he just wants to be anything he can be, but in his heart, he wants to be with me,” Sarah said.

Sarah's mom said her ring size is an 11, but Nick's ring was a seven. They took it to a jeweler to see if they could get it resized but it was going to be very expensive. It was suggested Sarah get another ring but she refused. Her mom said she set a goal to lose weight and wear the ring Nick gave her. She has lost seven pounds so far.