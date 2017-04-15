FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Couple finds out they are biological twins during IVF treatment

Apr 15 2017

Updated:Apr 15 2017 03:32PM MST

A married couple who struggled to conceive only discovered they were twins when they went through IVF.

The unnamed couple underwent the treatment to help them have a baby.

But doctors at the fertility lab noticed their DNA was abnormally similar. At first, lab technicians believed the pair may be unwitting cousins, but soon ruled that out because the DNA was too similar.

Eventually doctors confronted the pair, who burst out in laughter when they were asked if they were related. A doctor at the clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, told the Mississippi Herald: “It’s just a routine thing and we wouldn’t normally check to see if there was a relationship between the two samples.

