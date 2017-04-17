Man accused in deaths of mother, toddler

A Gwinnett County mother has passed away following a vicious attack on Easter Sunday that also left her toddler son dead, and the man accused of killing them both has been arrested.

Gwinnett County police were called out to a home on Tybee Drive in Buford late Sunday night, where a man said his son, identified as 32-year-old Brandon Williams, had choked a 2-year-old boy and his mother inside the house they all shared.

The suspect's father was working on a vehicle outside when he said his son walked past him, heading to a nearby gas station. The dad went into the home, discovered the victims, and called police.

Responding officers quickly picked up Williams at the Racetrack located on Highway 20.

Paramedics rushed both the mother and toddler to Gwinnett Medical Center, where both victims passed away.

Detectives have no motive for the crime, telling FOX 5 there doesn't appear to be any romantic involvement between the suspect and mother.

Investigators said all of the people living in the home are renters, and call this a roommate situation. Police said the suspect's father is the best witness they have at piecing together how something like this could happen.

Williams was taken to the Gwinnett County detention center where he remains without bond.

