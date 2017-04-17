Part of I-20 WB closed due to underground gas leak

Part of I-20 WB closed due to underground gas leak

Apr 17 2017 09:20AM MST

Apr 17 2017 10:02AM MST

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A portion of Interstate 20 westbound has been shut down in DeKalb County after an underground gas leak caused part of the road to buckle Monday. 

I-20 west is closed between Gresham and Candler Roads, where the road is cracked and there is a large bump in the HOV lane. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just before 12:15 p.m.

Firefighters have blocked traffic from driving over the damage. Motorists should expect delays. 

