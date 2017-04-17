Long Island school mourns slain students US & World News Long Island school mourns slain students It was a sad day for students at Bellport High School on Long Island. The flag was flown at half-staff in memory of the four young men whose bodies were found brutally beaten in a Central Islip park last week.

Justin Llivicura, 16, and Jorge Tigre, 18, were among the dead. Both attended Bellport High. James, a student, was in law class with Tigre. He described Tigre as a quiet kid and an honor student.

Police believe the murders were committed by gang members. Gabrielle Herskowitz, who knew Tigre, says gangs are a big issue there.

The district had added security and a crisis team to offer support and counseling.

Some parents told Fox 5 they are angry that they hadn't heard from the superintendent. One mother told Fox 5 that she drops off and picks up her child every day because she is afraid. She asked why the school doesn't have metal detectors in case someone came to the school with weapons.

Fox 5 requested an interview with Dr. Joseph Giani, the superintendent. He released a statement: "To ensure the safety of our students and staff the district has increased its security measures including the patrol of two additional security guards at Bellport High School and the placement of two full time School Resource Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department."

The school was set to hold a vigil for the two victims Monday night.

The district will have support services for students throughout the week.