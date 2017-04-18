STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Alert cancelled after Canton boy returned home

Posted:Apr 18 2017 06:20PM MST

Updated:Apr 18 2017 07:05PM MST

CANTON, Ga. - A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert System, was activated by the Canton Police Department for a 6-year-old boy for a short time on Tuesday evening. The boy has since been returned home and is safe.

Nathan Anthony Zeller was last seen in the 400 block of Canterbury Ridge in Canton around 4:10 p.m., according to police. He was believed to be in the company of his non-custodial father, Nathan Benito Zeller. Investigators said they may be headed to northeast Alabama in the Boaz/Huntsville area.

Canton police said the father returned the boy home safely shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Full details of this incident have not yet been released by police.

 


