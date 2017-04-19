Alligator snarls traffic along Veterans Expressway

- Deputies corralled a pedestrian who was backing up traffic along the Veterans Expressway this morning, but they had to bring in a trapper to do it. That’s because the pedestrian in this case was a 9-foot alligator.

It was around 7 a.m. when commuters began reporting a large alligator in the southbound lanes of the Veterans near the Hutchison Road exit. Pretty soon, deputies and troopers arrived on the scene and ended up closing one lane after the gator parked himself along the concrete lane divider.

Trappers arrived and were able to safely remove the gator as morning drivers slowly passed the unusual sight, though there was no immediate word on the creature's fate.

While alligators are part of life in Florida, wildlife officials have warned residents to be extra careful as gator mating season nears.

