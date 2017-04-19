Video: Three suspects beat, rob man in Kensington US & World News Video: Three suspects beat, rob man in Kensington Philadelphia Police are looking for three men they say beat and robbed another man Saturday in Kensington.

The incident occurred near B and Tioga Streets around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, the 25-year-old male victim was inside a restaurant near the location, and was attacked by three suspects when he left the store.

Surveillance video shows the suspects punching and kicking the victim in the head while he was on the ground, until he was eventually knocked unconscious.

Then, police say the suspects went through the victim' s pockets, taking his cell phone and wallet, before they fled the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.