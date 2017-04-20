Live video feed that showed April the giraffe giving birth to end

- The livestreamed video of a pregnant giraffe that enthralled millions of YouTube viewers since February -- especially around the Philadelphia region, it seems -- is coming to an end.

Animal Adventure Park in rural upstate New York says this giraffe cam showing April the giraffe and her new baby will go dark by the end of the week.

The park made the announcement on its Facebook page late Monday amid a flurry of messages from fans concerned April had a slight limp. The park says April's leg injury was minor and was much better Tuesday.

The giraffe cam made Animal Adventure Park the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube's history, with more than 232 million live views since February.

More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April gave birth Saturday.

Meanwhile, Animal Adventure Park announced some of the top suggestions, so far, in its naming contest

They are, in no particular order, unity, patches, Apollo, Patch, Peter, Harpur, Geoffrey, Noah, Ollie and Allysa's choice. (No, we don't know what that means.)