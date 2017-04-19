Alligator found at Tacony fire scene US & World News Alligator found at Tacony fire scene Firefighters battled a fire at a barbershop with apartments above it on Unruh Ave. and Tulip Street in the city's Tacony section.

The blaze broke out shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Two people were taken to a local hospital. FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports the injuries are believed to be smoke-related and minor burns. Firefighters found a 18-24 inch long pet alligator in a fish tank with "green slime" inside the fire scene.

Hey @ACCTPhilly, @PhillyFireDept just called us for an alligator displaced by a fire. We deferred to you guys! 😂🐊 — Red Paw Relief Team (@RedPawRelief) April 20, 2017 No word on what caused the fire. One person is being questioned about the fire at this time. The fire marshal remains on the scene investigating.

