Should McDonald's workers get $50G reward in Facebook murder case?

The employees at the McDonald’s in Pennsylvania who tipped off authorities and did their best to stall the Facebook murder suspect have been hailed as heroes on social media—with many taking to Twitter to say they deserve the $50,000 reward for helping lead police to Steve Stephens.

This was smart and brave, and I hope @McDonalds and the authorities reward and recognize these employees. https://t.co/INTVpc8i9i — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 18, 2017

Officials said Stephens, 37, killed Robert Godwin Sr., 74, in Cleveland Sunday, then posted video of the horrific attack on Facebook.

A widespread manhunt ensued, and there was no sign of Stephens until a little after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Thomas DuCharme Jr., the owner of the Erie McDonald's, told Tribune Media Wire that a worker there recognized Stephens as he came through the drive-thru and alerted her supervisor.

The @McDonalds where Stephens ordered 20 nuggets, drive thru workers spotted him, tried to stall him w fries while waiting for authorities pic.twitter.com/VX2l8hJAV5 — Sonia Moghe (@soniamoghe) April 18, 2017

"I looked out and I'm like: 'It sure does look a lot like him,'" DuCharme told Tribune Media Wire. "She (the drive-thru worker) was already on the phone at that time, so hats off to my crew and the managers, I'm just so proud of them."

