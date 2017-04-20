Tourist helicopter makes rough landing in Orlando median [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption A helicopter made a rough landing in the median near the intersection of Kirkman Rd. & Sand Lake Rd. on Thursday morning. US & World News Tourist helicopter makes rough landing in Orlando median A helicopter made a rough landing in the median of a busy intersection in Orlando Thursday morning.

The helicopter landed around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, near the intersection of Kirkman Road and Sand Lake Road in the tourist district of Orlando.

Firefighters said the tourist chopper had just left Air Florida's headquarters and had not gone very far when the pilot heard a strange noise coming from the engine at around 600 feet in the air. The pilot had eleven years of experience and was able to land safely; however, the tail did break on impact.

Kirkman Road was shut down in both directions at Sand Lake Road while crews responded.

Amazingly, the pilot and two passengers were not injured. Air Florida Helicopter says the passengers were actually snapping selfies after the landing. The business also says they'll be back up and running on Friday morning.