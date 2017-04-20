420 celebration in San Francisco underway US & World News This year's 420 celebration at Hippie Hill comes with unofficial sponsors Every year as many as 15,000 people descend on Sharon Meadows in Golden Gate Park - an area also referred to as Hippie Hill for the annual unofficial 420 celebration. This year's party is still an unsanctioned, illegal event - although it does have a sponsor...

A group of merchants in the Haight neighborhood invested $100,000 to pay for things like 200 portable restrooms, extra fences and barricades, security and medical personnel for the 420 celebration.

Crowds have gathered at Golden Gate Park - lighting up their joints and pipes.

They are ready to celebrate the unofficial holiday that pays tribute to pot.

The merchants who are paying for the new features hope that by making that kind of investment, they'll prevent the city from shutting down the event entirely.

They also hope to diminish some of the concerns about trash and sanitation problems that plague the nearby neighbors during 420 celebrations.

New rules for attendees come with the money that's being invested in this event.

For the first time people will have to go through security gates. They cannot bring glass containers or bongs. There will be no BBQ's, tents or music speakers.

This year's event is also strictly 18 and up - with no children allowed.

San Francisco Police say they will be working with child protective services to make sure no one underage is at this event.

Police have also set up a hotline residents can call to report public urination and other quality of life concerns.

Overall most of the residents KTVU spoke to say they're cautiously optimistic. They hope the changes this year will make things a little cleaner and a little less chaotic.