WATCH: Man rescues girl who fell from moving bus on Arkansas highway US & World News WATCH: Man rescues girl who fell from moving bus on Arkansas highway An Arkansas volunteer firefighter was in the right place at the right time, and a young girl is alive and well because of it.

Dashcam video captured the moment a 4-year old girl fell out of the back of a moving bus in Arkansas. The video was recorded by Ryan Ciampoli, a licensed EMT and volunteer firefighter with Crawford County.

The footage from Ciampoli's dashcam shows him driving down Highway 65 in Harrison. All appeared to be well – until suddenly the back door of the white bus in front of him unlatched and swung open.

The small girl was briefly seen standing in the doorway before tumbling onto the pavement below.

Ciampoli quickly braked and jumped out of the car to help. Another driver pulled over to help as well.

The child is reportedly recovering at a local hospital from a broken jaw, and will need surgery to repair it. But police say she is in "good shape."

Police say the bus she fell out of belongs to a local church. Law enforcement believes the incident did not involve anything criminal, and police say no charges will be filed.