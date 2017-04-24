Fire rages at building under construction in College Park

Fire damages building under construction in College Park

Fire damages building under construction in College Park

Fire damages building under construction in College Park

Fire damages building under construction in College Park

Fire damages building under construction in College Park

Fire damages building under construction in College Park

Fire damages building under construction in College Park

- Smoke poured from the fifth floor of a building under construction in Prince George’s County on Monday.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. along the 4700 Berwyn House Road in College Park.

WATCH LIVE ON MOBILE

Streets around the construction area were blocked to traffic as emergency crews responded.

No injuries were reported.